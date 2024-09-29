Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans live stream, time and channel, how to watch
This AFC South rivalry kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, as the Houston Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a rough start to the season, currently sitting at 0-3. The offense has struggled to find its rhythm, failing to score more than 17 points in any game so far. Meanwhile, the defense has been unable to hold off opponents, allowing a total of 85 points over the last three games. If the Jags want to turn things around and get back into playoff contention, they’ll need to make some serious adjustments.
WATCH: Jaguars vs Texans Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Houston Texans kicked off the season strong with a 2-0 record, securing wins against the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears. However, in Week 3, they suffered a tough 27-point loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, they’ll be looking to bounce back and aim for a 2-0 record in the AFC South this season.
WATCH: Jaguars vs Texans Live | Stream free on Fubo
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
- Date: Sunday, September 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Houston Texans (-6) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
O/U: 44.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.