Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The winless Jacksonville Jaguars make the trip north to Orchard Park to take on the undefeated Buffalo Bills in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.
The Jaguars have had a tough start to the season, falling 18-13 to the Browns in Week 2, their offense has struggled to find their rhythm while averaging just 15.0 points per game in the first two weeks. Trevor Lawrence has had some accuracy issues, completing just 51.0% of his passes for 382 yards and only 1 touchdown in two games.
On the other side of the field, the Bills are rolling. After a dominating victory over the Dolphins last Thursday, they will look to keep it rolling while looking like one of the best teams in the league. Quarterback Josh Allen has led the way, and the team has put up 31 or more points in both games, showing they can get it done on both sides of the ball.
With their offense firing on all cylinders and a defense capable of shutting down opponents, the Bills are a dangerous team heading into Week 3.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills
- Date: Monday, September 23
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
