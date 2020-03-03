Jackson State Student Manager Scoring on Senior Night is Your First Taste of March Madness
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 03 2020
The Jackson Sate Tigers beat the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Monday night, 76-56. It was senior night at Jackson State so coach Wayne Brent let student manager Thomas "Snacks" Lee suit up. With the Tigers up big in the second half, chants started and eventually Brent sent Lee into the game.
It took a few tries - Snacks missed his first three 3-pointers - but eventually, with 35 seconds remaining, he hit a deep three and the crowd went wild. It can't be emphasized enough just how deep this three was. Not just NBA range, but deep enough so far back that Mike Breen would have given it a resounding, "BANG!" The announcers for Jackson State game were just left laughing at the absurdity of the shot and circumstances. It's the kind of moment that only amateur athletics can truly provide.