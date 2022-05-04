Roundup: Ja Morant Goes Off; Kaley Cuoco Dating Tom Pelphrey; Dusty Baker Wins 2,000th Game
Nicki Minaj threatened to slap someone on the red carpet for leaking her Met Gala appearance ... Joe Biden reacts to Supreme Court leak overturning Roe v. Wade ... Susan Collins reacted to the decision ... Leak of Supreme Court decision to be investigated ... U.S. job openings and quits both hit a record ... A review of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" ... A new "Jackass" series in the works at Paramount+ ... Falcons sign Grady Jarrett to $51 million extension ... Kaley Cuoco is dating Tom Pelphrey ... More than 200 sailors moved off aircraft carrier after multiple suicides ... Apple store in Maryland becomes third to launch union drive ... Pro-Kremlin publishing house catches fire in Moscow ... DNA and RNA found in meteorites from North America and Australia ... Katrina Scott will be first visibly pregnant woman on cover of SI Swimsuit Edition ... Dusty Baker manages 2,000th win ...
Mike D'Antoni is in the running for the Charlotte Hornets job [Bleacher Report]
Brittney Griner now considered "wrongfully detained" by the United States [ESPN]
Game Theory With Bomani Jones renewed for Season 2 by HBO [Deadline]
65 facts about the Star Wars universe [Mental Floss]
Human error isn't a baseball flaw, it's a feature [The Big Lead]
Jaren Jackson Jr. is the future of NBA defense [The Ringer]
The Grizzlies took down the Warriors and Ja Morant was amazing.
An interesting new trailer for Emergency from Amazon Prime.
Even Joey Bautista can't handle the cheese.
A teaser for the Weird Al movie featuring Daniel Radcliffe.
Alice in Chains -- "Check My Brain"