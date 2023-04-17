Ja Morant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyler Herro All Seriously Injured on Sunday
The NBA playoffs were marred by injuries on Sunday. In two separate Game 1s, three star players were injured and had to leave games. Anthony Davis also suffered an arm injury but was able to return.
During the Memphis Grizzlies' opening playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Ja Morant landed on his right hand after Davis stepped in to take a charge.
X-rays were negative but Morant did not return and was in serious pain. The Lakers won 128-112.
The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks faced off in Game 1 on Sunday as well, and two stars had to leave the game in that one. Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his back and was forced from the game after a collision with Kevin Love, who was hit with a blocking foul.
Giannis left the game with a lower back injury and didn't return.
Heat guard Tyler Herro was also forced from the game after he broke his hand after diving for a loose ball. He tried to stay on the court and even attempted a 3-pointer on the next possession, but he was in serious pain.
After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed the broken hand and said Herro would miss the remainder of the postseason. The Heat won 130-117.
Losing stars to injuries is never a good thing. The NBA has to hope everyone stays healthy from here on forward.