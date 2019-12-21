Ja Morant's Sole Purpose in Life is to Posterize Everyone By Liam McKeone | Dec 21 2019 Ja Morant | Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

There are people in the world who were clearly put on this earth to do one thing and one thing only. Tom Brady was meant to play football. Guy Fieri was meant to find the best diners, drive-ins, and dives. You get the point.

Which brings me to my theory that Ja Morant's purpose is to posterize everyone he comes across. I present to you the latest set of proof from last night's Cavaliers-Grizzlies game, which was wholly unremarkable outside of this attempted homicide on Kevin Love from Morant:

Almost "Poster Of The Century" per Ja Morant ????????? pic.twitter.com/YEkTImuk8y — NBA-Evolution (@NBAEvolution) December 21, 2019

I mean, come on:

Even Love had to tip his cap to the young man.

Ja almost ended my professional career with this dunk...that kid is something special ?????? https://t.co/5SxCItAMba — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) December 21, 2019

Morant didn't make this one, but he probably already made Aron Baynes reconsider his line of work with this:

This kid is something else. I can't wait to see who he targets next.