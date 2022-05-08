Did Jordan Poole Break the Code?
Last night, the Golden State Warriors took care of business and defended their home court, dropping the Memphis Grizzles in Game 3 by the score of 142-112. They were led by the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole, who combined for 78 points. Unfortunately, the night was marred by an injury to Ja Morant, the most exciting player in the series and even in the entire NBA, who exited late in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.
This appears to be the play that Morant initially got hurt on.
But the play that has everybody's attention today was a loose ball scramble between Morant and Poole in which Poole appears to grab and yank Morant's bad knee.
That certainly does not look great but it's hard to think Poole actually did that on purpose considering how blatant it was. He insisted after the game that he's not the type of player to do that, he was just trying to get at the ball, and he hopes the star point guard gets better soon.
Morant apparently didn't agree. He tweeted a video of Poole grabbing his knee with the caption "Broke the code" after the game, which was quickly deleted.
This is, of course, in reference to Steve Kerr saying that Dillon Brooks "broke the code" all players have when he hit Gary Payton II in the head on his way to the rack in Game 2, leading to a fractured elbow. Kerr's definition of the code is that players don't foul that hard when someone's back is turned and they're in the air.
Did Poole break that same code? Morant certainly thinks so. As does his head coach, Taylor Jenkins, who openly wondered what exactly Poole was doing on that play after the game. We'll see if the NBA agrees when they review the footage and potentially dish out punishments.