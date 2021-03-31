Ja'Marr Chase Was an Athletic Freak at LSU Pro Day After Sitting Out the 2020 Season
By Stephen Douglas
Mar 31, 2021, 10:43 AM EDT
LSU held its pro day on Wednesday and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was the main attraction. After sitting out the 2020 season, Chase looked like the star we last saw in LSU's national championship run. Chase ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, completed a 11-foot broad jump and posted a 41-inch vertical. Everyone was very impressed.
Here's Chase's bench from February.
If Chase did end up on the Bengals, he would be reuinted with Joe Burrow. Chase had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and scored 20 touchdowns for LSU with Burrow at quarterback in 2019. On Wednesday, his hands were even an acceptable size. What's not to love?