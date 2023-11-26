Ja'Marr Chase Makes Catch While Holding Joey Porter Jr.'s Mouthguard
The Cincinnati Bengals are adjusting to life without Joe Burrow against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but they still have Ja'Marr Chase, and he's doing his thing. Chase already has a few big plays, including one where he made a catch while holding Steelers cornerback Joey Porter's mouthguard.
The play came with 11:36 left in the third quarter as the Bengals had first-and-10 from Pittsburgh's 46-yard line. Chase and Porter engaged at the line of scrimmage and tussled. In the melee, Chase managed to tear Porter's mouthguard out and it stuck to his hand somehow. Chase broke free, ran down the right sideline and Jake Browning hit him on a fade for 25 yards. The receiver made the catch while Porter's mouthguard was still in his hand.
Check this out:
Well that's a first for me. I don't think I've ever seen an NFL player make a catch while holding a mouthpiece. Crazy.
It's clear this was inadvertent but it's still funny. The drive ended with a Browning interception and the Bengals lead 7-3.