J.J. Redick Criticizes Pelicans Front Office For Trade to Mavericks
One of the last deadline moves to go through the NBA transaction wire was made by the New Orleans Pelicans, trading veteran sharpshooter J.J. Redick to the Dallas Mavericks. This came as a bit of a surprise. The general consensus around the league leading up to March 25 was that Redick would end up in Brooklyn either via trade or buyout. No other possible destinations were floated in the rumor mill.
Redick went on his podcast today to explain the hows and whys of the trade that went down. He was not very happy at all that he was traded to Dallas. Not because he doesn't like the organization or the players he'll be lining up next to. No, he wasn't happy because Pelicans president of basketball operations David Griffin has been telling him since November that he would find a way to get the Redick to Brooklyn, where his family currently resides. He kept promising that until he traded Redick to Dallas.
You can see why that might make a player unhappy, especially one who is a 15-year veteran and did not bring back any significant return in exchange for his services. The Pelicans got James Johnson, Wes Iwundu, and a second-round pick for shipping off Redick and Nicolo Melli. Not exactly a trade they couldn't turn down. From the Old Man & The Three podcast:
Here are some of the juicier tidbits:
Basketball is a business and all that, but this is the other side of it. Management can do stuff like this without any real blowback, but nowadays players aren't afraid to speak out. Especially players who have a platform off the court like Redick and his podcast. Everyone knows how Griffin operates now, and it could come back to bite him in future negotiations.