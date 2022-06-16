Is Stephen Curry the Best Basketball Player Ever?
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are on the verge of winning the 2022 NBA Championship. All the core of Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green (Andre Iguodala) and Steve Kerr has to do is beat the Boston Celtics once in the next week and they will have won four titles in eight years.
With that in mind the sports talk world is focused on Stephen Curry's legacy. What would a fourth title mean? What would it mean if where named Finals MVP? Does it mean more if he does it in Boston?
Everyone has an opionion. But what they don't want to discuss is whether Stephen Curry is the greatest basketball player ever? Is that a serious question? Probably not, but his presumed resume begs the question.
Curry has averaged 26.6 points, 5.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds and shot 40 percent from three over eight postseasons. With a win tonight (or Sunday) he's won a championship 50 percent of the seasons he's made it to the playoffs. For comparison, Michael Jordan averaged 33.4, 6.4 and 5.7 in 13 postseasons where his team was eliminated without even making the Finals seven times.
How much longer must Curry do this until he enters the ultimate conversation? Not very with this title. Someone is going to have this conversation so just be prepared.