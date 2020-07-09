Is LeBron James a Top 10 Player? The Experts are Debating!
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 09 2020
You may remember at the start of quarantine when we spent a month straight debating Michael Jordan or LeBron James as the best player of all time? Well, that was a million things ago. The Last Dance ended and went the way of the Tiger King, but the world kept moving. Things kept changing. Including LeBron James' place in basketball history while he stayed home, plotting Taco Tuesdays, one week at a time.
Earlier this week Kenny Smith appeared on the Load Management podcast and proclaimed LeBron the 10th-best player ever. Behind Nate "Tiny" Archibald and Shaquille O'Neal and ahead of Kobe Bryant. Unsurprisingly, this opinion made its way to the hot-take circuit and today two of the biggest names in Takedom used Smith's comment for content.
Colin Cowherd dismissed Smith and just went in on the perception that it's easier to score in the modern NBA. Cowherd apparently still believes in LeBron as one of the best ever.
Skip Bayless also took a shot at Smith's rankings, saying that he's actually pretty close. Skip has LeBron as the ninth-best player. Truly another remarkable performance that surely caused Shannon Sharpe to die inside for the 900th consecutive day.
Let's just hope the NBA restart actually happens or we're going to have people shouting about LeBron's place in the top 50 by September. Unless he's signed on to fight Mike Tyson by then.