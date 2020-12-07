Is Colin Cowherd Coming Around on Baker Mayfield?
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 7, 2020, 2:49 PM EST
Colin Cowherd might be coming around on Baker Mayfield.
Cowherd has long been in a quasi-feud with Mayfield. Shortly after being drafted, the Cleveland Browns quarterback famously went on The Herd with Colin Cowherd to confront the host directly and the two have gone back and forth over the years. But on Monday, Cowherd gave the first hint that he might be warming on the 25-year-old signal-caller.
During Monday's show, Cowherd praised the 9-3 Browns for their 41-35 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and claimed it was the first time he's thought Mayfield could win a playoff game. That's a huge change from a guy who has consistently been down on the former No. 1 overall pick.
Check it out:
Mayfield had arguably the best game of his career on Sunday. He completed 25-of-33 passes (75.8 percent) for 334 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. On the season he's completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,442 yards, with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His passer rating (97.9) is currently at a career-high. While he's not lighting the world on fire, he's certainly been better this year.
In fact, Mayfield's improvement has been so noticeable that it appears to be changing the opinion of his most famous critic.