Roundup: Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper on Vacation; Kyler Murray Starting Season On PUP List; Jim Harbaugh Rips NCAA
Trump federal election interference trial set for March 4, 2024 ... Idalia expected to hit Florida as Category 3 hurricane ... Tiger Island Fire continues out of control in Louisiana ... Americans are ditching home insurance ... Stock futures little changed after winning Monday ... How Joe Biden is reshaping U.S. trade policy ... Late summer COVID wave continues ... Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are vacationing together ... Elton John is back home after a fall ... Shakira to receive MTV Video Vanguard Award at VMAs ... Kyler Murray to open season on PUP list ... Giannis Antetokounmpo is interested in the Knicks and Lakers ... There's a new favorite in the NL MVP race ... Jim Harbaugh ripped the NCAA ... Skip Bayless had a hell of a Monday ...
The trailer for Netflix's Rustin is out.
A great thread on the making of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor made lightsaber sounds while filming Star Wars: Episode I.
Sublime -- "Badfish"