Indianapolis Colts vs Green Bay Packers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Indianapolis Colts will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the NFL season at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 15.
The Colts are coming off a tough 29-27 loss to their division rival Houston Texans. Anthony Richardson showed why he was such a highly touted prospect coming out of the draft with his ability to run the football and his rocket arm strength. He threw for two touchdowns and ran in one more during Week 1.
WATCH: Colts vs. Packers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Packers are likely without their starting quarterback after Jordan Love went down with a knee injury against the Eagles. There is still a chance he plays, but expect the Malik Willis show for Green Bay in this matchup. Willis has not looked great during limited NFL action, but he has the tools around him to find more success this time around in Matt LeFleur's offense.
This is a great Week 2 matchup between two playoff hopeful teams, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Colts vs. Packers Live | Stream free on Fubo
Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers
- Date: Sunday, September 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Indianapolis Colts (-150) vs. Green Bay Packers (+130)
Spread: IND -3
O/U: 40.5