Indianapolis 500 Tickets: How Much Does It Cost to Attend?
By The Big Lead
The Indanapolis 500 takes place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 28. Officially called the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge for sponsorship reasons, there are plenty of tickets available and you can still get in the gates for under $50.
The official Indy Speedeway website still has tickets available for race day for $45. Throw in a $4 convenience fee and you can watch the race from the infield mounds. Reserved seats are also available for $65.
On Stubhub you can get to the infield for $44. If you want to pay a little more, there are plenty of options along the lines of penthouse views for under a thousand dollars. Tower Terrace seats start around $900. If you really want to go crazy, the most expensive seats available are in Section: Tower Suites 2 for $3,003 a piece.
Meanwhile, on SeatGeek price start at $46 and you can also find a single ticket for that same tower for $3,575. The good news is that ticket is available if you don't have a date. The bad news is it is only considered an "OKAY DEAL."
As you can see there are plenty of options at multiple price points!