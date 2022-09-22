Ime Udoka Is Facing a 'Significant' Suspension For ... Something
Late Wednesday night Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a classic "Woj Bomb" with a report that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was facing a "significant suspension" for violating organizational guidelines. Whatever that means. So the franchise is going to suspend him, not the NBA.
Here's Wojnarowski's original tweet:
There is absolutely no hint at what Udoka may have done to earn this suspension. Naturally, people were confused. Luckily, Woj followed up his original tweet:
Oh. Well that certainly clears it up. Thanks, man
That tweet reads like a section lifted directly from Udoka's Wikipedia page.
But fear not, dear reader, Woj knew you were restless, so he followed up again with more information:
For the love of God just tell us what he did dammit!
So to sum up: Udoka, who led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first year as Celtics head coach, is going to be suspended a "significant" amount of time ... but we have no idea why. Awesome.
Let the speculation begin.
UPDATE: We now know why.