Illinois vs Penn State live stream, TV channel, time, channel, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
This Saturday, it’s a battle of Big Ten heavyweights as the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) take on the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC and fuboTV.
The Nittany Lions are coming into this game with a full head of steam after an absolute demolition job against the Kent State Golden Flashes last weekend. Penn State cruised to a 56-0 victory, showing just how dangerous they can be on both sides of the ball.
The Fighting Illini quietly put together an impressive 4-0 start to the season, and they’re riding high after a 31-24 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Illinois has shown they can hang tough in close games and find ways to win, and they’re not coming to Beaver Stadium just to be a stepping stone for the Nittany Lions.
#19 Illinois vs #9 Penn State
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream free on Fubo)
