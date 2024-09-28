The Big Lead

Illinois vs Penn State live stream, TV channel, time, channel, how to watch

Catch all the action on Saturday night between Illinois and Penn State.

By Kilty Cleary

CFB Week 5: Illinois vs. Penn State
CFB Week 5: Illinois vs. Penn State / Coley Cleary
facebooktwitter

This Saturday, it’s a battle of Big Ten heavyweights as the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) take on the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC and fuboTV.

WATCH: Illinois vs. Penn State Live | Stream free on Fubo

The Nittany Lions are coming into this game with a full head of steam after an absolute demolition job against the Kent State Golden Flashes last weekend. Penn State cruised to a 56-0 victory, showing just how dangerous they can be on both sides of the ball.

The Fighting Illini quietly put together an impressive 4-0 start to the season, and they’re riding high after a 31-24 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Illinois has shown they can hang tough in close games and find ways to win, and they’re not coming to Beaver Stadium just to be a stepping stone for the Nittany Lions.

WATCH: Illinois vs. Penn State Live | Stream free on Fubo

#19 Illinois vs #9 Penn State

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.