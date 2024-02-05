Illinois' Marcus Domask Got Away With an Egregious Travel, Admitted It
By Kyle Koster
Illinois was able to recover after blowing a late 10-point lead against Nebraska in Champaign yesterday to prevail, 87-84, in overtime. The win allows them to stay within shouting distance of Purdue at the top of the Big Ten standings. The Illini get the Boliermakers in their gym in the season's penultimate game and there's a chance that ultimately decides who gets to hang a banner.
A million things influenced the ultimate result and one of them definitely provided a huge break to Illinois. With under three minutes to play, Marcus Domask grabbed an offensive rebound and was quickly surrounded by two Huskers defenders. In the process of trying to extricate himself from the situation, he created a soon-to-go-viral dance move that involved switching the pivot foot with record frequency and pace.
No traveling was called. Three sets of eyes looked at what was happening and said let's just play on. Make no mistake, by the letter of the law, this is a travel. Then a second travel. Maybe a third. But what's really wild is that you just know that if they had called Domask for one, there would have been huge objection in that partisan building. It's funny like that.
Domask logged on while celebrating the win and admitted he lived dangerously and lived to tell about it.