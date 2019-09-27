If Davante Adams Misses Time With Injury, the Packers Are in Trouble By Stephen Douglas | Sep 26 2019 Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Davante Adams hurt his foot during the Green Bay Packers home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night. The early internet speculation is that Adams has turf toe, which will limit him in the coming weeks, if he doesn't miss any time. This is bad news for the Packers no what the prognosis.

Adams has been Aaron Rodgers' favorite target ever since Jordy Nelson left Green Bay. During Nelson's last season with Green Bay, Adams' totals ranked in the 20's in the NFL in catches and targets. In 2017 he was in the teens. Last season, Adams was tied for the sixth most catches in the league, but was second in the league with 169 targets, just one behind Julio Jones.

It's not so much that Rodgers lost his best receiver, he lost his only superstar. Marquez Valdes-Scantling came into week four, with 13 catches for 170-yards and one touchdown and was tied with Adams with 21 targets. Even if that's the case, Rodgers lost his go-to receiver and that's still a big problem.

When the Packers won the Super Bowl a lifetime ago in the 2010 season, Rodgers' leading reciever was Greg Jennings with 76 catches. Donald Driver, James Jones, Jordy Nelson and Brandon Jackson all had 40+ catches. The last time the Packers made the playoffs, Adams and Jordy Nelson both had big years and Randall Cobb had 60 catches.

Rodgers and the Packers offense (and most other offenses) are the most dangerous when there are multiple threats. Adams showed what a big threat he is tonight with 10 catches for 180 yards. You take that away from any team and there are going to be problems. Even a limited Adams is going to hurt the Packers.

Green Bay visits Dallas next week. After that they host a currently undefeated Lions team on a Monday night, get a freebie against the Raiders and then have to try and keep pace with the Chiefs. This is going to be a tough stretch for Green Bay and it is currently playing in the toughest division in football.

The Packers were undefeated coming into Week 4, but a couple losses over the next few weeks and they could find themselves in last place. Missed time from Adams or any other number of players could lead to Aaron Rodgers missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season.