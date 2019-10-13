Ian Rapoport: Kyle Allen Could Remain Panthers Starting Quarterback Over Cam Newton By Brian Giuffra | Oct 13 2019 Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It appears we have a quarterback controversy brewing in Charlotte. Or at least there could be one if the Panthers keep winning.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, if the Panthers, winners of three straight after an 0-2 start, keep up their hot streak going with Kyle Allen under center, they could leave him in as the starter when former league MVP Cam Newton returns from his foot injury.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff for the London game, the #Panthers may keep rolling with QB Kyle Allen if they keep winning, as this QB situation gets complicated: (https://t.co/sEQInhjJWq) and ?? pic.twitter.com/DyXqq7b3WY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2019

Newton struggled at the start of the season, completing only 56.2 percent of his passes with no touchdowns and an interception. His limitations as a runner also hurt the Panthers, as the normally-sturdy Newton wasn't even asked to run it into the end zone from a little over a yard out in the Panthers last-second loss to the Bucs in Week 2.

Newton was sidelined after that with an injured foot, which is expected to keep him out until at least past the Week 7 bye, and Allen has taken over admirably, completing 66.7 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. More importantly, the 3-2 Panthers have reentered the playoff picture.

Clearly it won't be an easy decision when Newton is healthy given how high his ceiling is, but when a team's winning, you don't want to mess with the chemistry they've built. As Ron Rivera is in a must-win scenario given his tenuous hold on the head coaching position, there are a lot of considerations at play here.

Of course if the Panthers lose a couple before the bye, this point becomes moot. But if they're winning and Allen's still rolling, Newton may stay sidelined indefinitely.