Rapoport: Browns Focused on Baker Mayfield's Fitness and Body Makeup in 2020
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 26 2020
There's been a lot of talk about Baker Mayfield's physical stature recently. Beyond the inappropriate comments by an ESPN Radio host that led to his suspension yesterday, it also appears concerns about Mayfield's body makeup linger within the Browns organization too.
According to Ian Rapoport, a big focus for the Browns going into next season is Mayfield's fitness level. Rapoport said the former Heisman trophy winner put on weight last offseason to try and "bulk up", which apparently cost him a step in 2019.
Mayfield wasn't nearly as dynamic in his sophomore season as he was as a rookie, throwing for only 3,827 yards with 22 TDs and 21 INTs. Worse, he was sacked 40 times and fumbled the ball six times. Based on what Rapoport is saying, the Browns and/or Mayfield believe a factor in that was him being out of shape.
While he isn't the most chiseled player in the NFL (RE: photo above, Mayfield, far left), the quarterback position doesn't require that to be great. Just look at Ben Roethlisberger. But while Big Ben is aptly nicknamed that for a reason, he's also much taller than Mayfield, allowing him to hold the weight better and use it to his advantage to extend plays.
Regardless, being in shape is a requirement of anyone playing in the NFL. It seems the Browns feel their "franchise" quarterback needs to work on that. If he is, we can expect to see a different player. If not, more of the same. This year will be telling in terms of his desire to reach his full potential.