Ian Eagle Nailed His Call of Saint Peter's Upset Over Purdue
Saint Peter's defied all expectations Friday night as the 15-seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament took down third-seeded Purdue. It was the third straight upset for the Peacocks, and Ian Eagle's call of the final moments of the game was perfection.
The Peacocks led 67-64 with 4.1 seconds to go when Purdue's Jaden Ivey raced up court and launched a desperation 3-pointer. It was off-the-mark and the arena erupted in celebration as Saint Peter's became the first 15-seed to reach the Elite Eight. Eagle's call of the final sequence went as follows, "Off the rim and it's over. This miracle run continues for Saint Peter's. The Peacocks make history."
Check it out below:
Just a great call that rose to a very big moment.
How about Saint Peter's though? College basketball continues to deliver.