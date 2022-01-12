Howard Stern Rants About Novak Djokovic Vaccine Controversy
Novak Djokovic has become public enemy No. 1 in the tennis community over the last week or so. The all-time great player was headed to Australia to participate in the Australian Open but refused to disclose whether or not he was vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Australian government requires anybody entering the country to be vaccinated, but granted Djokovic a medical exemption.
But then Djokovic was detained at the Australian airport upon arrival and his visa for entry was revoked. Nobody explained why. Djokovic was kept in a hotel for a few days and then won his visa appeal, which means he could stay in the country despite apparently not being vaccinated. It was a bizarre sequence of events that left many upset, believing Djokovic is receiving special treatment because he is a celebrity who will help make more money for everyone involved in the tournament. And it's not even over; while Djokovic has spent the last two days prepping for his first match later this week, the Australian prime minister said expelling Djokovic from the country is still a possibility.
Because of all this, Howard Stern made a rare foray into the tennis world on his show yesterday and hammered Djokovic, calling him a "f--knut" who should be thrown out of tennis.
Stern clearly does not like those who play coy about their vaccination status. He said late last year that Aaron Rodgers should get the boot from his own respective sport for being misleading about whether or not he got vaccinated. It seems the longtime radio host does not suffer those he considers fools.
Either way, a very entertaining rant from one of the best to ever do it.