How to watch World Cup Qualifiers: Bolivia vs Venezuela, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The road to the 2026 World Cup continues, and Bolivia and Venezuela are ready to reignite their campaigns as they square off at Estadio Municipal El Alto on Thursday. After battling it out at the Copa America this summer, both teams are shifting focus back to World Cup qualifying.
Watch World Cup Qualifiers Live | Stream on Fanatiz
Bolivia, currently in ninth place with only three points from six matches, is eager for a comeback. Their qualifying campaign has been tough, but with the advantage of playing at home, they have a prime opportunity to shift momentum and get back on track.
Venezuela, currently sitting in fourth place with nine points, has proven they’re determined to make a strong impact in this World Cup qualifying cycle. With a solid performance across six matches, they are aiming to climb even higher in the standings.
A win on Thursday would strengthen their position among the top teams and bring them one step closer to securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup.
Watch World Cup Qualifiers Live | Stream on Fanatiz
Here is everything you need on how, when, and where to watch the World Cup Qualifiers today.
Bolivia vs. Venezuela
- Date: Thursday, September 5th
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fanatiz exclusive
- Live Stream: (Stream on Fanatiz)
Bolivia possible starting lineup:
Viscarra; Cuellar, Haquin, Sagredo; Rocha, Cespedes, Villamil, Fernandez; Miguelito, Vaca; Algaranaz
Venezuela possible starting lineup:
Romo; Aramburu, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Rincon, Martinez; Bello, Segovia, Machis; Rondon
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bolivia (-105) vs. Venezuela (+290)
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.