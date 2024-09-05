How to watch World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina vs Chile, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
World champions Argentina are back in action, and their road to the 2026 World Cup continues with a matchup against Chile on Thursday at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires.
Argentina is fresh off their World Cup victory and is dominating the qualifiers, solidifying their position as the top team in South America. After six matches, they’ve secured the lead in the standings and continue to display the same formidable form that earned them the trophy in Qatar.
On the other side, Chile finds itself in a much more challenging position. La Roja is sitting in eighth place, just two points shy of the qualification zone. While they’ve struggled to find consistent form, this match offers a golden opportunity to shake things up.
Watch World Cup Qualifiers Live | Stream on Fanatiz
Here is everything you need on how, when, and where to watch the World Cup Qualifiers tonight.
Argentina vs. Chile
- Date: Thursday, September 5th
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fanatiz exclusive
- Live Stream: (Stream on Fanatiz)
Starting Lineups
Argentina possible starting lineup:
E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Barco; De Paul, Fernandez, Lo Celso; Gonzalez, La. Martinez, Alvarez
Chile possible starting lineup:
Arias; Isla, Lichnovsky, Maripan, Mena; Nunez, Pulgar, Echeverria; Osorio, Vargas, Brereton Diaz
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Argentina (-350) vs Chile (+950)
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.