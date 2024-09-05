The Big Lead

How to watch World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina vs Chile, time, TV channel, live stream

Catch all the World Cup Qualifiers action on Thursday when Argentina faces Chile at at the Estadio Mas Monumental.

By Kilty Cleary

Jul 14, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Argentina forward Lautaro Martínez (22) celebrates after scoring a goal against Colombia.
Jul 14, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Argentina forward Lautaro Martínez (22) celebrates after scoring a goal against Colombia. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
World champions Argentina are back in action, and their road to the 2026 World Cup continues with a matchup against Chile on Thursday at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Argentina is fresh off their World Cup victory and is dominating the qualifiers, solidifying their position as the top team in South America. After six matches, they’ve secured the lead in the standings and continue to display the same formidable form that earned them the trophy in Qatar.

On the other side, Chile finds itself in a much more challenging position. La Roja is sitting in eighth place, just two points shy of the qualification zone. While they’ve struggled to find consistent form, this match offers a golden opportunity to shake things up.

Watch World Cup Qualifiers Live | Stream on Fanatiz

Here is everything you need on how, when, and where to watch the World Cup Qualifiers tonight.

Argentina vs. Chile

  • Date: Thursday, September 5th
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Fanatiz exclusive
  • Live Stream: (Stream on Fanatiz)

Starting Lineups

Argentina possible starting lineup:
E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Barco; De Paul, Fernandez, Lo Celso; Gonzalez, La. Martinez, Alvarez

Chile possible starting lineup:
Arias; Isla, Lichnovsky, Maripan, Mena; Nunez, Pulgar, Echeverria; Osorio, Vargas, Brereton Diaz

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Argentina (-350) vs Chile (+950)

