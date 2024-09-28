How to watch Wisconsin vs. USC, live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The Wisconsin Badgers will head to Los Angeles to face off against the No. 13 USC Trojans. This Big 10 conference matchup will be a game to watch.
The Wisconsin Badgers are coming into this game with a 2-1 record after beating Western Michigan and South Dakota while losing to No. 4 Alabama. The Badgers, led by 5th-year senior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, will look to pull off the large upset and get their first conference win of the season.
On the other sideline, the No. 13 USC Trojans are also entering the matchup with a 2-1 record after defeating No. 13 LSU and Utah State but losing to No. 18 Michigan in last week's matchup. The Trojans, led by quarterback Miller Moss, will look to start their conference season 1-0 and get their first Big-10 conference win in program history.
Wisconsin vs. USC
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Wisconsin vs USC (-14.5)
O/U: 50.5
