How to watch Western Carolina at NC State: live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The 24th-ranked NC State Wolfpack will face FCS foe Western Carolina in Thursday night college football action at Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State head coach Dave Doeren will be looking to extend his impressive 8-0 record in home season openers.
Leading the charge for the Wolfpack this season is quarterback Grayson McCall, the three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year and a transfer from Coastal Carolina. McCall brings experience and talent to NC State, having logged over 10,000 career passing yards, 88 touchdowns through the air, and an additional 18 rushing touchdowns with more than 1,100 yards on the ground.
Western Carolina is coming off a 7-4 season, including a 5-3 mark in SoCon play. They’ve proven they can hang with the best, boasting FCS top-25 wins over Samford and Chattanooga. They’ll be looking to make a statement in Raleigh, expect them to come out hot.
#24 NC State vs. Western Carolina
- Date: Thursday, August 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
NC State vs. Western Carolina
