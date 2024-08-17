How to watch Vikings vs Browns: preview, live stream, time, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Minnesota Vikings travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 2 of the NFL preseason at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday.
The Vikings are coming off a 24-23 win over the Raiders, rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy lit up the field while throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, that joy was short-lived after McCarthy suffered a torn right meniscus during the game.
Meanwhile, the Browns will look to bounce back after a 23-10 loss to the Packers. The Browns’ defense had a rough start, allowing a 65-yard touchdown pass within the first two minutes of the game, and they quickly found themselves in a 23-3 hole.
Tune in on Saturday to see the Viking and Browns live for free on fuboTV.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (KMSP-Minneapolis), CBS (WBNS-Columbus)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns (-3)