How to watch Vikings vs Browns: preview, live stream, time, TV channel

Catch all the action live on Saturday between the Vikings and Browns with a free live stream.

By Kilty Cleary

The Minnesota Vikings travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 2 of the NFL preseason at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday.

The Vikings are coming off a 24-23 win over the Raiders, rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy lit up the field while throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, that joy was short-lived after McCarthy suffered a torn right meniscus during the game.

Meanwhile, the Browns will look to bounce back after a 23-10 loss to the Packers. The Browns’ defense had a rough start, allowing a 65-yard touchdown pass within the first two minutes of the game, and they quickly found themselves in a 23-3 hole.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns

  • Date: Saturday, August 17
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX (KMSP-Minneapolis), CBS (WBNS-Columbus)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns (-3)

