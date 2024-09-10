How to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
Uruguay will head to Estadio Monumental de Maturín to take on Venezuela in Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier!
Venezuela is sitting in fifth place with nine points and is looking to make a statement in front of their home crowd. With a strong campaign so far, they’ll be eager to secure more points to boost their chances of reaching the World Cup.
Meanwhile, Uruguay is in fine form and currently in second place with 14 points. They will be looking to tighten their grip on a qualifying spot. With star players like Darwin Núñez and Federico Valverde leading the charge, La Celeste is packed with talent.
This will be a good one tonight, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.
Venezuela vs Uruguay
- Date: Tuesday, September 10
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Channel/Stream: Fanatiz exclusive
- Live Stream: Fanatiz PPV - stream now
Venezuela possible starting lineup:
Romo; Aramburu, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Segovia, Martinez, Pereira; Machis, Soteldo, Rondon
Uruguay possible starting lineup:
Rochet; Rodriguez, Bueno, Cacares, Olaza; Martinez, Ugarte, Rodriguez; Pellistri, Araujo, Rodriguez
Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Venezuela (+225) vs Uruguay (+138)
Draw: +188