The Big Lead

How to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay, live stream, time and channel

Catch the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Venezuela and Uruguay on Tuesday.

By Kilty Cleary

Jul 13, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Uruguay midfielder Nahitan Nandez (8) brings the ball up field against Canada.
Jul 13, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Uruguay midfielder Nahitan Nandez (8) brings the ball up field against Canada. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Uruguay will head to Estadio Monumental de Maturín to take on Venezuela in Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier!

Venezuela is sitting in fifth place with nine points and is looking to make a statement in front of their home crowd. With a strong campaign so far, they’ll be eager to secure more points to boost their chances of reaching the World Cup.

WATCH: Venezuela vs Uruguay Live

Meanwhile, Uruguay is in fine form and currently in second place with 14 points. They will be looking to tighten their grip on a qualifying spot. With star players like Darwin Núñez and Federico Valverde leading the charge, La Celeste is packed with talent.

This will be a good one tonight, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

WATCH: Venezuela vs Uruguay Live

Venezuela vs Uruguay

Venezuela possible starting lineup:
Romo; Aramburu, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Segovia, Martinez, Pereira; Machis, Soteldo, Rondon

Uruguay possible starting lineup:
Rochet; Rodriguez, Bueno, Cacares, Olaza; Martinez, Ugarte, Rodriguez; Pellistri, Araujo, Rodriguez

Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Venezuela (+225) vs Uruguay (+138)

Draw: +188