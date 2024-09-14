How to Watch UTSA vs Texas, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The UTSA Roadrunners will head to Austin to face off against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns. This in-state matchup including a top 3 team in the country will be a game you want to see.
The UTSA Roadrunners enter this week 3 matchup with a 1-1 record after beating Kennesaw State in week one and then suffering a blowout loss in their second game against Texas State. The Roadrunners, now facing an in-state and top 3 team in the country, the Roadrunners will look for a way to pull off the massive upset.
WATCH: NCAAF Games Live for free | Stream on Fubo
On the other sideline, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns have arguably looked like the best team in the league and have a 2-0 start to their season after beating Colorado State 52-0 in their first matchup and then beating Michigan 31-12 in a top ten matchup on the road. The Longhorns, led by Heisman candidate Quinn Ewers, will look to continue their undefeated season as they face the in-state opponent.
UTSA vs #2 Texas
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
UTSA vs Texas -35.5
O/U: 55.5
