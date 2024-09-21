How to watch Utah vs Oklahoma St, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 12 Utah Utes head to Stillwater to face off against the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 4 of the college football season on Saturday afternoon.
The No.12 Utah Utes come into this matchup with a 3-0 record after beating Southern Utah, Baylor (In a non-conference game), and Utah State. The Utes, led by 7th-year quarterback Cam Rising, will look to keep their undefeated season alive with a win in their first-ranked opponent game and first BIG 12 conference game in history.
WATCH: #12 Utah vs. #14 Oklahoma State Live | Stream free on Fubo
On the other sideline, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will also enter with a 3-0 record after defeating South Dakota St., Arkansas, and Tulsa. The Cowboys, led by another 7th-year quarterback in Alan Bowman, will look to continue their unbeaten season in their first conference game and ranked vs ranked game of the early season.
#12 Utah vs #14 Oklahoma St.
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Utah vs Oklahoma St. (-2.5)
O/U: 52.5