How to watch Utah State vs USC, live stream, time and channel, odds
The Utah State Aggies will take on No. 13 USC Trojans on Saturday night.
By Kilty Cleary
The Utah State Aggies are heading to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night to take on the USC Trojans.
Fresh off a 36-14 victory over Robert Morris, the Aggies want to carry that momentum into their matchup against USC. The Trojans are coming off a 27-20 win over LSU in Las Vegas, where quarterback Miller Moss put on a show, throwing for 378 passing yards and a TD, while RB Woody Marks chipped in with 68 rushing yards and 2 TDs.
Can Utah State pull off a shocker, or will USC continue their winning ways? Tune in to find out, this is a late game on the west coast that you don't want to miss!
Utah State vs. #13 USC
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 11:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Utah State vs USC - 28.5
O/U: 63.5