How to watch USF vs Alabama on ESPN without DirecTV, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) welcome the USF Bulls (1-0) to Bryant-Denny Stadium! The Tide is back, rolling into the 2024 season with a dominant win, and fans know that when Alabama hits the field, it's always championship-level football.
Alabama flexed its muscle in Week 1, crushing Western Kentucky in a 63-0 victory, while the USF Bulls are coming off a solid start to their season, dominating Bethune-Cookman 48-3. Will the Bulls be able to hang with the Crimson Tide, or will Alabama continue its march toward another perfect season?
This will be a fun one on Saturday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.
USF vs #4 Alabama
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
USF vs Alabama (-31)
O/U: 64.5