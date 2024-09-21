The Big Lead

How to watch USC vs Michigan: free live stream, time and channel

Catch all the college football action this week between USC and Michigan live on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Week 4: USC vs. Michigan
The No. 11 USC Trojans head to Ann Arbor to face off against the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday from the Big House.

The USC Trojans come into this game with a 2-0 record after knocking off LSU and Utah State and are coming off a rested bye week. USC, led by quarterback Miller Moss, will aim to maintain their undefeated season as they head into their first true road game of the year, which also marks their debut in the Big Ten conference.

On the other sideline, the Michigan Wolverines will enter this matchup with a 2-1 record after dropping a game in Week 2 to Texas and winning their other 2 matchups against Fresno State and Arkansas State with ease.  The Wolverines, with new coach Sherron Moore and standout running back Donavon Edwards, will look to pull the upset in their first conference game of the year.

#11 USC vs #18 Michigan

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

USC (-6) vs. Michigan

O/U: 44

