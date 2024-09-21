How to watch USC vs Michigan: free live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 11 USC Trojans head to Ann Arbor to face off against the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday from the Big House.
The USC Trojans come into this game with a 2-0 record after knocking off LSU and Utah State and are coming off a rested bye week. USC, led by quarterback Miller Moss, will aim to maintain their undefeated season as they head into their first true road game of the year, which also marks their debut in the Big Ten conference.
Watch USC vs. Michigan Live | Stream free on Fubo
On the other sideline, the Michigan Wolverines will enter this matchup with a 2-1 record after dropping a game in Week 2 to Texas and winning their other 2 matchups against Fresno State and Arkansas State with ease. The Wolverines, with new coach Sherron Moore and standout running back Donavon Edwards, will look to pull the upset in their first conference game of the year.
Watch USC vs. Michigan Live | Stream free on Fubo
#11 USC vs #18 Michigan
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
USC (-6) vs. Michigan
O/U: 44
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.