How to watch USC vs. LSU: Vegas Kickoff Classic, live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The USC Trojans and LSU Tigers will open their 2024 season under the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium in the Vegas Kickoff Classic on Sunday night.
USC Trojans
USC will begin their official journey as a member of the of the Big Ten Conference, and while it’s not a conference game, the stakes are high as the Trojans look to make a statement in their new home.
After a disappointing 8-win season in 2023, Coach Lincoln Riley’s squad has much to prove. The big question on everyone’s mind: Can QB Miller Moss step up to fill the shoes of Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? With UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava waiting in the wings, the pressure is on Moss to deliver.
WATCH: USC vs. LSU Live
LSU Tigers
On the other side, LSU is also dealing with a major transition at quarterback. Heisman winner Jayden Daniels is now in the NFL, leaving QB Garrett Nussmeier to take the reins of the Tigers’ offense. Fortunately, LSU boasts a loaded group of receivers, giving Nussmeier plenty of weapons to work with as he tries to lead the Bayou Bengals back to glory.
WATCH: LSU vs. USC Live
#23 USC vs. #13 LSU
- Date: Sunday, September 1
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
USC vs. LSU (-4)
O/U: 66.5