How to watch US Open quarterfinals tonight, match schedule, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The US Open 2024 heats up with the quarterfinals on Tuesday night at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, NY.
In the women’s singles, China’s rising star No. 7 Qinwen Zheng will take on the powerful No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. Zheng has been making waves this season, and the young Chinese player has shown she’s more than capable of holding her own against the best. Sabalenka, known for her fierce baseline play and relentless aggression, will look to overpower Zheng and advance to the semifinals.
WATCH: US OPEN 2024 LIVE FOR FREE
On the men’s side, it’s a battle of athleticism and flair as No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov faces off against the home crowd favorite, No. 20 Frances Tiafoe. With his smooth style and versatile game, Dimitrov will be looking to disrupt Tiafoe’s rhythm early and often. However, Tiafoe, buoyed by the support of the American fans, will be aiming to use his explosive energy and dynamic play to secure a spot in the semifinals.
Don’t miss a moment of these quarterfinal matches tonight as the road to the US Open title narrows.
US Open 2024: Quarterfinals
- Date: Tuesday, September 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
US Open Quarterfinal Schedule, Tuesday night
- No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 7 Zheng Qinwen at 7 p.m. ET
- No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov vs. No. 20 Frances Tiafoe at 8:15 p.m. ET
US Open Quarterfinal Schedule, Wednesday
- No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 5 Daniil Medvedev at 8:15 p.m. ET
- No. 10 Alex de Minaur vs. No. 25 Jack Draper at 1:15 p.m. ET
- No. 1 Iga Świątek vs. No. 6 Jessica Pegula at 7 p.m. ET
- No. 22 Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Karolina Muchova at 12 p.m. ET