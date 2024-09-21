The Big Lead

How to watch UCLA vs LSU on Saturday, TV channel, live stream

Catch all the college football action this week between UCLA and No. 16 LSU live on Saturday.

Week 4: UCLA vs. LSU
LSU is gearing up for a big-time non-conference showdown this Saturday when they host the UCLA Bruins in Baton Rouge. After opening SEC play with a road victory against South Carolina, the No. 16 LSU Tigers are looking to keep their momentum rolling as they welcome a tough Big Ten opponent.

The last time these two teams met was back in 2021 at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. In what was the first-ever meeting between the programs, UCLA walked away with a 38-27 victory, catching LSU off guard and making an early-season statement. Now, the Tigers are out for revenge, and the game is back in the Bayou, where LSU will look to turn the tables on the Bruins.

UCLA vs. #16 LSU

  • Date: Saturday, September 21
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

UCLA vs. LSU -21.5

O/U: 56.5

