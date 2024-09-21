How to watch UCLA vs LSU on Saturday, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
LSU is gearing up for a big-time non-conference showdown this Saturday when they host the UCLA Bruins in Baton Rouge. After opening SEC play with a road victory against South Carolina, the No. 16 LSU Tigers are looking to keep their momentum rolling as they welcome a tough Big Ten opponent.
The last time these two teams met was back in 2021 at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. In what was the first-ever meeting between the programs, UCLA walked away with a 38-27 victory, catching LSU off guard and making an early-season statement. Now, the Tigers are out for revenge, and the game is back in the Bayou, where LSU will look to turn the tables on the Bruins.
UCLA vs. #16 LSU
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
UCLA vs. LSU -21.5
O/U: 56.5
