How to watch UAB vs Arkansas, live stream, channel and time

Catch the college football action on Saturday between UAB and Arkansas on the SEC Network.

By Kilty Cleary

Sep 7, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) breaks a tackle by Oklahoma State Cowboys
William Purnell-Imagn Images
The UAB Blazers (1-1) roll into Fayetteville to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this Saturday.

Arkansas is coming off a 39-31 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week as they look to bounce back. However, if there’s one thing we know about Arkansas, it’s that they’re not ones to dwell on defeat. You can bet they’ll come out swinging at home, ready to make a statement.

Meanwhile, the UAB Blazers are looking to shake off a rough 32-6 loss to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. Not much went right for UAB in that game, as their offense struggled to get anything going.

UAB vs Arkansas

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

UAB vs Arkansas -23.5

O/U: 60.5

