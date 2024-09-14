How to watch UAB vs Arkansas, live stream, channel and time
By Kilty Cleary
The UAB Blazers (1-1) roll into Fayetteville to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this Saturday.
Arkansas is coming off a 39-31 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week as they look to bounce back. However, if there’s one thing we know about Arkansas, it’s that they’re not ones to dwell on defeat. You can bet they’ll come out swinging at home, ready to make a statement.
Meanwhile, the UAB Blazers are looking to shake off a rough 32-6 loss to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. Not much went right for UAB in that game, as their offense struggled to get anything going.
UAB vs Arkansas
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
UAB vs Arkansas -23.5
O/U: 60.5
