How to watch Troy vs. Iowa, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
We're in for another Saturday showdown at Kinnick Stadium as The Iowa Hawkeyes host the Troy Trojans. Both teams are eager to bounce back from recent losses, but who will come out on top?
The Iowa Hawkeyes will be looking for a strong bounce back after a loss to their in-state rivals, Iowa State, who squeaked out a 20-19 victory last week. It was a tough one for Iowa, and it’s safe to say that QB Cade McNamara had an off day, completing just 13 of 29 passes for 99 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Not exactly the stats you want to see from your signal caller.
On the other side of the field, the Troy Trojans are still looking for their first victory of the season after falling to the Memphis Tigers, 38-17. It’s been a rough start for Troy, but there is no better way than to rebound against Iowa.
Troy vs. Iowa
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch Free | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Troy vs. Iowa -23.5
O/U: 38.5
