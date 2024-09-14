The Big Lead

How to watch Troy vs. Iowa, live stream, time and channel

Catch all the college football action this week when Troy faces Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

By Kilty Cleary

Sep 7, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Addison Ostrenga (87) and running back Kaleb Johnson (2) react after a touchdown.
Sep 7, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Addison Ostrenga (87) and running back Kaleb Johnson (2) react after a touchdown. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
We're in for another Saturday showdown at Kinnick Stadium as The Iowa Hawkeyes host the Troy Trojans. Both teams are eager to bounce back from recent losses, but who will come out on top?

The Iowa Hawkeyes will be looking for a strong bounce back after a loss to their in-state rivals, Iowa State, who squeaked out a 20-19 victory last week. It was a tough one for Iowa, and it’s safe to say that QB Cade McNamara had an off day, completing just 13 of 29 passes for 99 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Not exactly the stats you want to see from your signal caller.

On the other side of the field, the Troy Trojans are still looking for their first victory of the season after falling to the Memphis Tigers, 38-17. It’s been a rough start for Troy, but there is no better way than to rebound against Iowa.

Troy vs. Iowa

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Troy vs. Iowa -23.5

O/U: 38.5

