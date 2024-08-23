How to watch the WNBA tonight: Sky vs Sun live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The Chicago Sky face the Connecticut Sun in WNBA action at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday night. With the Sky fighting to climb the standings and the Sun looking to solidify their dominance, this game promises to be a battle from tip-off to the final buzzer.
The Sky come into this one with an 11-16 record as they look to bounce back from an 86-68 loss to the Mercury, where they struggled to find a rhythm. Despite the loss, Angel Reese was a standout performer, posting a monster double-double with 19 points and 20 rebounds.
The Sun is cruising along this season with a 20-7 record and has no signs of slowing down. Dijonai Carrington continues to shine and is coming off a game-high 19 points in their last game. They shot 38.4% from the field in their last outing, they’ll need to tighten up their offensive efficiency if they want to put the Sky away early.
Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun
- Date: Friday, August 23
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ION
