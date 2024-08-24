How to watch the WNBA: Aces at Lynx live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The Las Vegas Aces will face the red-hot Minnesota Lynx in WNBA action on Friday night at Target Center. With the Lynx riding a four-game winning streak and the Aces looking to bounce back from a tough loss, this game is set to be a battle.
The Lynx have been on fire lately, and they’re showing no signs of cooling off. With a 20-8 record, they’ve established themselves as one of the league’s top teams. Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams continue to shine for Minnesota as they look for another dub tonight.
On the other side, the Aces are eager for some revenge after a tough 98-87 loss to the Lynx on Wednesday. They will need Jackie Young to step up again as she is coming off a monster game-high 26-point game.
This will be a good one to tune into on Friday night, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action tonight:
Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Date: Friday, August 23
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
