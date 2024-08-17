How to watch the New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, Week 2 preseason, live stream
Catch all the action live on Saturday between the Jets and Panthers, check out all the streaming info
By Kilty Cleary
The New York Jets will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.
The Jets knocked off the Commanders 20-17 last week as they look to build on that momentum. We should see some more of the starters this week on the road.
Meanwhile, the Panthers are also looking to turn things around after a 17-3 loss to the Patriots, where both starting quarterbacks were out. They will need to make some adjustments on offense if they plan on taking a dub home today.
New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS (WCBS, New York, NY), FOX (WSFX - Wilmington, NC)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
New York Jets (-1.5) vs. Carolina Panthers