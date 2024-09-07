How to watch Texas vs Michigan, live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The #3 Texas Longhorns will face off against the #10 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This top 10, SEC vs BIG 10 matchup will most likely be the best matchup of Week 2 and a game that you will not want to miss.
The Longhorns who are fresh off a 2023 College Football Playoff bid, are looking to make it back there this year and got off to a great start with a dominant 52-0 win over Colorado St. in week one. Led by Heisman candidate and third-year starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, Texas heads to Ann Arbor, looking to secure a big top-ten win on their hopeful road back to the playoffs.
On the other side, the Wolverines are coming into this season off of a 2023 National Championship win. They are looking to have another successful season which got off to a strong start last week with a 30-10 win over Fresno State.
Led by new head coach Sherron Moore and a new quarterback committee the Wolverines are looking to show the country that they can be one of the best teams in college football again this year with a win over the #3 Longhorns at home in the Big House.
Tune into Week 2 of college football action today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.
#3 Texas Longhorns vs. #10 Michigan Wolverines
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: FuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Texas Longhorns (-7) vs. Michigan Wolverines
O/U: 42.5