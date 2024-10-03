How to watch Texas State vs Troy, free live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Texas State Bobcats will take on the Troy Trojans this Thursday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Texas State is looking to bounce back after a 40-39 loss to Sam Houston, despite a strong performance from QB Jordan McCloud who threw for 326 yards and had three touchdowns, while WR Jaden Williams had 10 catches for 133 yards. (133 yards, 10 receptions.
WATCH: Texas State vs. Troy Live | Stream free on Fubo
Meanwhile, Troy is also looking to rebound following a 13-9 defeat to UL Monroe, where their ground game shined with Gerald Green rushing for 102 yards, contributing to the team’s 224 total rushing yards. They will need that ground and pound again this week if they want a shot to knock off the Bobcats.
How to Watch:
Texas State vs. Troy
- Date: Thursday, October 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
