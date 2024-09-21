How to watch Tennessee vs Oklahoma, live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers will head to Norman to face off against the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners. This prime-time, top-15, SEC matchup, which also hosted College Gameday, will be a game you will not want to miss.
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers will come into this primetime matchup with a 3-0 record after defeating their first three opponents by a combined score of 191 to 13, including a win against No.24 NC State in the Dukes Mayo Classic. The Volunteers, led by freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, will look to continue their undefeated season and pick up a win in their first conference game of the season.
On the other sideline, the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners will also enter this game with a 3-0 record after defeating Temple, Houston, and Tulane in weeks 1-3. The Sooners, guided by the team leader in passing and rushing Jackson Arnold, will look to pull off the one-score underdog upset and keep their undefeated season alive in what is their first SEC conference game in program history.
#6 Tennessee vs #15 Oklahoma
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tennessee (-6.5) vs Oklahoma
O/U: 57.5