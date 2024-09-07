How to watch Tennessee vs NC State on ABC without DirecTV, live stream, time, and channel
By Kilty Cleary
Get ready for a Saturday night showdown as the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) take on the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) in an epic SEC-ACC matchup at Bank of America Stadium! This primetime matchup is set to kick off under the lights, and fans from both sides are gearing up for what promises to be an electrifying game.
The Volunteers come into this matchup riding high after a dominant Week 1 victory, while the Wolfpack also picked up a win and this team has its sights set on pulling off an upset. Will the Vols continue to roll, or can the Wolfpack silence the Tennessee faithful and emerge victorious? With both teams looking to stay unbeaten, this SEC-ACC battle is set to deliver fireworks.
#14 Tennessee vs. #24 NC State
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tennessee (-8.5) vs NC State
O/U: 60