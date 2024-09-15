How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions time, TV channel, live stream
The Detroit Lions are back home for Week 2, as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 1 p.m. kickoff this Sunday. Both teams are ready to battle it out, with the Lions looking to defend their home turf against a determined Buccaneers squad.
The lovable Lions are back for a revenge season as they took down their old quarterback Matthew Stafford last week in an OT thriller against the Rams. The Lions will look to stay undefeated on their way to another hopeful back-to-back NFC championship appearance.
A highly underrated team coming into this season, the Bucs showed out in their Week 1 win, beating a young Washington Commanders team, 37-20. QB Baker Mayfield looked promising as he threw for 4 TD passes and 289 total passing yards. They will take on a tough competitor in Week 2 and hope to prove themselves.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions
- Date: Sunday, September 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Detroit Lions (-7.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
O/U: 51.5