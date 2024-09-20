How to watch Stanford vs Syracuse, prediction, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Stanford Cardinal will head east to face the Syracuse Orange in an ACC matchup at the JMA Wireless Dome. With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET, this marks Stanford’s first-ever ACC conference game after their big move from the Pac-12.
Stanford may be new to the ACC but they sure aren't playing like it, in their season opener they went toe to toe with TCU, only falling in a 34-27 loss. They bounced back with a 41-7 win over Cal Poly and will look for an upset against the Orange on Friday.
Syracuse has had a nice start to the season after knocking off Ohio 38-22 in Week 1 and a 31-28 win over Georgia Tech two weeks ago. Quarterback Kyle McCord has led the way for the Orange, completing 69.4% of his passes, throwing for 735 yards, 8 touchdowns, and just 1 interception in two games.
Stanford vs. Syracuse
- Date: Friday, September 20
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Prediction:
While Stanford is poised to make some noise in their ACC debut, it’s hard to bet against Syracuse at home with Kyle McCord playing at such a high level. The Orange offense has been clicking, and the Dome is never an easy place for opponents to play. Expect a tough game, but the Orange should have enough firepower to pull away late.
Final score prediction: Syracuse 34, Stanford 27.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Stanford vs. Syracuse (-8.5)
O/U: 56.5
