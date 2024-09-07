How to watch South Dakota vs Wisconsin, live stream, time and channel
South Dakota will take on Wisconsin in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday.
By Kilty Cleary
The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) are heading to Madison this Saturday to take on the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) in what promises to be an exciting matchup! With kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, it’s time to gear up for an exciting afternoon of college football.
South Dakota is coming off a strong season opener, and they’ll be looking to keep that momentum going as they face one of the Big Ten’s powerhouses. But it won’t be easy, as the Badgers are hungry for another win after their successful start to the season.
Can South Dakota pull off the upset, or will Wisconsin flex its muscles at home? One thing’s for sure—this is a game you won’t want to miss.
South Dakota vs Wisconsin
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
South Dakota vs Wisconsin (-18.5)
O/U: 54.5